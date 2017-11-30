Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich told to pay more than £97m for Icardi

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi will cost clubs £176m to sign, according to agent Wanda Nara. The centre-forward’s representative spoke to Corriere dello Sport about the possibility of a sale, and said he’ll only leave for a top price.
Icardi’s currently has a £97m release clause in his contract, but Nara believes he’s worth “at least €200m” given how transfer fees have fluctuated, let alone his development in Serie A.
“Mauro is an important player and these are top clubs who have been following him for some time. It’s right that such an attacker, one of the most important number nines in the world, has big clubs who care about him and consider him for what he is worth,” she said, reports Goal.
“I prefer not to tell you who is calling me. It is I who talk about these things while Mauro thinks of Inter and is happy to be here. [The board] know that he has rejected teams that other players would not refuse because he has in his heart the Nerazzurri colours.”
Icardi joined Inter from Sampdoria for £11.7m in 2013, and has contributed 116 goals in 160 games since. He’s struggled to break into the Argentina national team, however, making just four caps for his country, and rumours suggested a move to a bigger club might help him be selected.
Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are three clubs who have been linked with his signature, although Icardi’s loyalty to Inter might prove to be a stumbling block in any potential deal.
The 24-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 15 goals in 14 games, but no club has yet to match his £97m release clause. Nara believes Icardi is worth double that valuation, but an asking price that lofty will put off any potential suitors.
His hopes of representing Argentina at the 2018 World Cup next summer appear slim, having picked up just 14 minutes of playing time in the last two matchday squads, so perhaps he’ll need to consider a move away from Inter to get more recognition.
Stats from Transfermarkt.