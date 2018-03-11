Real Madrid boost with Manchester United ‘completely behind’ Pogba sale

According to the Independent, the Manchester United hierarchy are ‘completely behind’ manager Jose Mourinho, amid rumours he could sell midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.
The 24-year-old, who joined United from Juventus in 2016, had a fallout with Mourinho last month about his role in the side, having struggled for consistency while his position was continually tweaked by his manager, which has led to his future being uncertain this summer.
Pogba has made over 80 appearances for the Red Devils in two stints at the club, but he was reportedly keen to join Real Madrid than to return to his former side at the time of his Juventus departure 18 months ago. Real haven’t given up trying to sign him either and could lodge a bid in the coming months.
If his issue with Mourinho isn’t resolved, United may well have to cut their losses with Pogba and put him up for sale. The £200k-per-week star wouldn’t come cheap given he still has three years left on his deal. He’s scored and created 21 goals in 49 league games since his return too, so his value will be sky high.
Real are looking for a long-term replacement for 32-year-old Luka Modric and have wanted Pogba for years. This may be their best chance to land his signature, although they’ll have to be willing to meeting United’s asking price.
Stats from Transfermarkt.