Real Madrid and Juventus chase Robert Lewandowski

Juventus are looking at signing Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, claims Tuttosport.
The Serie A side already has Gonzalo Higuain in the squad but Lewandowski could certainly add more strength to the squad for the team in the second position in the league table.
The Poland international has been subject to interest from Real Madrid. Real Madrid are currently in an embarrassing fourth position in the league and it has been reported that president Florentino Perez wants to overhaul the attacking department of the team that could spell the end for ‘BBC‘, once one of the most feared attack.
Lewandowski has 21 goals for Bayern Munich this season and the 29-year-old has consistently been among the goals since his Borussia Dortmund days. Both Juventus and Real Madrid will be greatly boosted by his presence. At the moment, a move to Los Blancos makes more sense given the Spanish side has struggled to score goals and Lewandowski will seamlessly fit in the starting eleven. Considering Juventus have Higuain, Paulo Dybala as well as Mario Mandzukic, they don’t necessarily need to bring in the Pole, who will surely cost a lot of money.
Real Madrid have been struggling this season and the lack of attacking intent and creativity has hurt them a few times. Lewandowski could add a great deal to the side considering he has all the skills one would want from a striker. What makes him even more threatening is his technique. Former coach Jurgen Klopp once said of him, “When he gets the ball in the middle of the pitch and distributes it to the wing, it’s like watching a playmaker. The ball is his friend.”