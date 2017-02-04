Alvaro Morata informs friends he expects to join Chelsea

Chelsea‘s interest in the Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has been widely reported over the last few months.
Apparently, Antonio Conte is interested in signing the Spanish international as a successor to Diego Costa. The Chelsea striker is expected to leave the club at the end of this season. Costa is a target for Atletico Madrid and Chinese clubs.
As per Telegraph‘s report, Morata is Conte’s preferred striking option and the Blues are leading the chase for him.
Arsene Wenger is thought to be interested in the out-of-favour Real Madrid striker as well. Arsenal might look to sign a striker at the end of this season and Morata is a target for them. However, the Spaniard fancies joining Chelsea and is a fan of Antonio Conte.
The report claims that Alvaro Morata is aware of Chelsea’s interest in him and has already informed his friends that he expects to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.
Morata is frustrated with the lack of first-team football at Santiago Bernabeu and wants a move away in order to kick-start his career.
Telegraph add that Real Madrid are also open to selling Morata this summer, but they will hold out for bids in the region of £50million for the 24-year-old. Chelsea tried to sign him last summer, but Los Blancos turned that offer down.
Morata has scored 10 goals in 27 appearances for Real Madrid this season. Most of his appearances have come as a substitute.