RB Leipzig looking to sign Ademola Lookman from Everton

German outfit RB Leipzig are hoping to sign Ademola Lookman from Everton permanently.
The 20-year-old winger was on loan at Leipzig during the second half of last season and he managed to impress everyone with his performances.
Lookman scored five goals and he picked up four assists in his 11 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.
As per the reports, RB Leipzig want to sign the player permanently now and they will make an offer to Everton this summer.
Apparently, the Germans are preparing a deal worth around £10m for the young winger.
Reports claim that Marcel Brands wants to keep the talented young players at the club. Therefore, Leipzig are unlikely to succeed in their attempt.
Lookman is a prodigious talent and it would be a huge mistake to let him leave this summer. The 20-year-old is destined to be a top-class footballer with the right guidance.
Furthermore, Everton are lacking in good quality wide options and Lookman could be a valuable player for them next season.