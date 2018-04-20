RB Leipzig hoping to sign Ademola Lookman permanently

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig want to sign the Everton forward Ademola Lookman this summer.
The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Leipzig and he has managed to impress the German outfit so far.
Club director Ralf Rangnick has hinted that he would love to sign Lookman if it were up to him. However, the Bundesliga side do not have a clause for permanent transfer and the move will depend on Everton.
He said: “If it were down to us, I’d already know the answer. But it’s not only down to us. We have no clause in the contract. I think that we can only answer the question once the season’s finished. It also depends on what happens at Everton.”
Lookman joined the Toffees from Charlton for a fee of £11m in 2017 and Everton will not want to let him leave just yet.
The 20-year-old is a promising young talent who could solve their goalscoring problems in future. Everton have struggled to score goals this season and they will need to sign some attackers in summer.
It will be interesting to see whether Leipzig manage to convince Everton to sell.
Lookman needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and if the Merseyside outfit cannot provide him with first-team football, the player might decide to force a move.