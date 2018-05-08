RB Leipzig chief comments on Ademola Lookman’s Everton future

RB Leipzig sporting director Ralk Rangnick has spoken of his desire to sign Ademola Lookman permanently from Everton in the summer transfer window, but admits that his future could depend on other factors.
The 20-year-old joined the Toffees in the 2017 January transfer window for a fee in the region of £7.5 million from Charlton Athletic, and has made over 20 appearances for the club before he was sent on loan to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in the 2018 January window.
The youngster sealed the move on the deadline day, and took no time in making an impact as he scored a late winner against Borussia Monchengladbach on his debut.
He has been in good form scoring two goals against Wolfsburg last weekend, meaning he now has three goals in his last four appearances for Leipzig.
Rangnick has already spoken about the possibility of a permanent deal for Lookman but believes the youngster’s future depends on who the next boss at Everton will be.
“I can’t say today. We clearly think a lot of him, otherwise we would not have brought him in in the winter. He’s confirming that, too,” he told German broadcaster MDR (via FourFourTwo ).
“He came to us in a period when things were not going well, so he is doing really well, but there is still room for improvement in his development, although we shouldn’t forget how old he is.
“It depends on what he wants but also depends on what’s happening at Everton. Who is going to be manager? They can decide about Lookman.”
He has a contract at Everton till 2021, and with age on his side, surely the Toffees must try to hold on to him and give him the platform to shine.