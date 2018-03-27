Ray Wilkins urges Tottenham to make a move for Antoine Griezmann

Former Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins has urged Tottenham to make a move for Antoine Griezmann.
The French international is one of the best players in the world right now and he has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid in the recent weeks.
Tottenham could certainly use another quality attacking option and Griezmann would be a sensational addition. The Londoners have had to rely on Kane as their main goalscoring threat and signing the La Liga star would address that issue right away.
Wilkins said (via HITC): “Griezmann is on the horizon out there. What great addition that would be, with a new stadium coming in, someone like Griezmann.”
Spurs have been closing the gap with the top clubs in the recent years and someone like Griezmann could finally take them to the next level and help them win the Premier League title.
Having said that, Griezmann is likely to cost a lot of money and he might be beyond Tottenham’s reach.
Furthermore, the French international is likely to have a lot of suitors and Spurs are unlikely to be the best option for him.
Griezmann has scored 106 goals in his last four seasons and whoever ends up signing him will get a world class player at the peak of his powers.