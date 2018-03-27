Ray Wilkins says Joe Hart could be key to West Ham’s survival hopes

The Hammers are in the relegation battle after a poor start to the season and former Chelsea player Ray Wilkins believes Joe Hart could play a key role in West Ham’s fight for survival.
When asked about the West Ham player who could make a big difference in the relegation battle, Wilkins said (via HITC): “I think I went for Joe Hart. Joe is having a bit of a sticky period, an inconsistent period at this moment in time, but he has got bundles of experience. At least he is positive in what he is doing.”
Joe Hart joined West Ham on loan earlier this season and the England shot-stopper has lost his first team place to Adrian after a poor start.
The 30-year-old has played just 15 games in the league all season and Wilkins’ claim is quite strange. The Manchester City keeper will need to get back to his best just to play every week. It would be surprising to see him play a key role in West Ham’s relegation battle now.
Adrian has been much better than the England international this season and Moyes would be foolish to drop the Spaniard in favour of Hart at this crucial stage of the season.
There is no doubt that Hart is a very good player but the 30-year-old is past his peak and he is out of confidence right now. Putting him back in the starting lineup makes very little sense right now.