Ray Clemence hits back at Tottenham doubters

Tottenham picked up a vital 2-1 win over Newcastle United on the opening day.
The Londoners went ahead twice thanks to goals from Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli. They managed to hold on to a lead despite a fightback from the Magpies.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side started without a number of key players like Trippier, Dembele, Son, Alderweireld for the game and they were expected to struggle against Newcastle.
However, Spurs seemed well in control of the game despite some moments of concern in the second half.
Tottenham failed to sign a single player this summer and that added to the negativity around the club as well. Most fans tipped the Londoners to drop out of the top four this season because of the lack of additions.
Also, some of the key players have come back late from their holidays because of their World Cup commitments and they are expected to miss some of the games.
Ray Clemence took to Twitter to hit out at Tottenham’s critics yesterday. The former Tottenham player believes that the result against Newcastle will silence Tottenham’s critics for the coming season.
Great opening win @SpursOfficial yesterday hopefully that has shut up a few doubters mouths for the coming season #COYS
— Ray Clemence (@RayClem1) August 12, 2018