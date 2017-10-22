Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Rangers vs Motherwell Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Rangers vs Motherwell Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

22 October, 2017 Rangers, Scottish Premier League

Rangers vs Motherwell
Betfred Cup 2017/18
22nd October, 14:30 pm BST
Hampden Park, Glasgow

Rangers vs Motherwell Preview

Rangers take on Motherwell in the Betfred Cup semi-final later today and the Pedro Caixinha’s side will be looking to secure a comfortable win here.

On paper, Rangers are the better team and they will be massive favourites to win. They have been unbeaten away from Ibrox in domestic football since April.

On the other hand, Motherwell have a poor record against Rangers and they will have to work very hard to fix that. Motherwell’s last win over Rangers came in May 2015 when they retained their top-flight status with a win in the playoffs.

Both teams have been in similar form over the last six matches and this should be a fascinating contest.

Rangers vs Motherwell Team News

Rangers will be without their charismatic captain Lee Wallace. Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Rossiter will also miss the semi-final.

As for Motherwell, there are concerns over Deimantas Petravicius and George Newell.

Rangers vs Motherwell Betting Tips

Rangers scored five goals in the last 10 minutes of games against Motherwell last season. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last 6 matches against Motherwell. Bet on Rangers to win.

Rangers vs Motherwell Prediction

This should be a close contest between two teams in similar form. Although Rangers are the better team, they will have to stay focused in order to win here.

Motherwell will be desperate to improve their track record against Rangers.

Caixinha’s men should be able to edge this one eventually.

Rangers 2-1 Motherwell

On This Day in Football: Barcelona’s Swiss beginnings, Violence in Buenos Aires
Aston Villa want to sign Spurs wonderkid on a permanent deal

About The Author

Sai

Media Graduate from Uni of Herts. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]soccerlens[dot]com