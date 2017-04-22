Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Rangers vs Celtic: Wes Foderingham set to miss Old Firm derby

22 April, 2017

Glasgow Rangers will take on arch-rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final this weekend.

Ahead of the match, Pedro Caixinha’s side have experienced​ a major injury blow. Rangers will be reportedly without goalkeeper Wes Foderingham for the Old Firm derby clash.

Foderingham, the Rangers first choice goalkeeper, suffered an injury in training on Friday, and although nothing has been confirmed as yet, it is most likely he will not feature against Celtic in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Sunday afternoon.

The injury to the 26-year-old would require Jak Alnwick to step in. The 23-year-old is untested at Rangers and he is yet to make a single appearance.

Foderingham has been excellent all season and particularly in recent games. His absence will be a major blow to Rangers, and the fans will hope that Alnwick can step up as a solid backup keeper.

He is one of the best players in Pedro Caixinha’s squad, and it will be interesting to see whether Alnwick can put up a solid performance in such a high pressure game.

Alnwick was signed Mark Warburton from Port Vale after Matt Gilks departed the club in January.

Rangers fans took to Twitter to express their reaction:

