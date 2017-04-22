Rangers vs Celtic: Wes Foderingham set to miss Old Firm derby

Glasgow Rangers will take on arch-rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final this weekend.
Ahead of the match, Pedro Caixinha’s side have experienced a major injury blow. Rangers will be reportedly without goalkeeper Wes Foderingham for the Old Firm derby clash.
Foderingham, the Rangers first choice goalkeeper, suffered an injury in training on Friday, and although nothing has been confirmed as yet, it is most likely he will not feature against Celtic in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Sunday afternoon.
The injury to the 26-year-old would require Jak Alnwick to step in. The 23-year-old is untested at Rangers and he is yet to make a single appearance.
Foderingham has been excellent all season and particularly in recent games. His absence will be a major blow to Rangers, and the fans will hope that Alnwick can step up as a solid backup keeper.
He is one of the best players in Pedro Caixinha’s squad, and it will be interesting to see whether Alnwick can put up a solid performance in such a high pressure game.
Alnwick was signed Mark Warburton from Port Vale after Matt Gilks departed the club in January.
Rangers fans took to Twitter to express their reaction:
Blow for Rangers if it’s true that Wes Foderingham is out of Sunday’s game.
— Andy Muirhead (@andymuirhd) April 21, 2017
@STVSport @STV_Andy All teams have weaknesses, very true. What are the weakness in the Govan side Pedro? No Wes Foderingham. Best player by far
— Shuggie (@Shuggie1916) April 22, 2017
Foderingham is out for Sunday????? Please tell me this is a joke 😐😐😐
— Morgan Rose Dawson (@morgandawson92) April 21, 2017
Absolutely gutted hearing @wes_foderingham major doubt for sunday. Been one of our best players this season, probably the best as of late.
— Watsy 1872 (@ross_watterson) April 21, 2017
Big @wes_foderingham will be a huge loss if not fit for Sunday. Always confident when he’s in goal, superb goalkeeper.
— bigshoeBIGSTU (@StuPollock1) April 21, 2017