Rangers vs Celtic Team News, Injury Updates and Predictions

Rangers host Celtic in the Old Firm Derby later today and both teams will be hoping to secure the bragging rights with a win.
Celtic are currently six points clear at the top of the table but Rangers have a game in hand. If the hosts win the derby and their game in hand, they will be level on points with the league leaders.
Sunday’s game is not just about the identity, political and religious differences between the two clubs. The Scottish Premiership title is very much up for grabs and this could be a defining game.
Rangers will be heading into this game without three of their first team stars – Ryan Jack, Lee Wallace and Graham Dorrans.
Meanwhile, Celtic will be without the services of Nir Bitton, Jonny Hayes, Leigh Griffiths, Craig Gordon. Patrick Roberts is also a doubt for the Hoops. Right-back Mikael Lustig is suspended.
Predicted Rangers Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Foderingham; Tavernier, Martin, Bates, John; Goss, Docherty; Candeias, Windass, Murphy; Morelos
Predicted Celtic Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Vries; Simunovic, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney; Ntcham, Brown; Sinclair, Rogic, Forrest; Dembele
Prediction: Rangers 1-2 Celtic