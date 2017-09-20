Rangers vs Celtic: Kris Boyd expects a close contest in the Old Firm Derby

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has revealed that the upcoming Old Firm Derby will be a close contest unlike the last meeting between the two sides.
Celtic picked up a 5-1 win at Ibrox last time out and the 34-year-old forward believes that it will be a much tighter affair this time. Although the Hoops will head into the game as firm favourites, Rangers are no pushovers and they cannot be underestimated.
Speaking to BBC, Boyd revealed that although Rangers have done well to add to their squad this summer the players that have been brought in are simply not as good as Celtic’s players. The 34-year-old thinks that Rangers will be hurting from the 5-1 defeat last season and they will want to prove a point here. However, the striker implied that away side should pick up the three points in the end.
There is no doubt that the home team will make things difficult for Brendan Rodgers’ side but they are simply not good enough to beat Celtic right now. Celtic have the better team and they are in far better form right now. Pedro Caixinha’s side have had a mixed start to the season and they will find it difficult to beat Celtic without some of their key players. The home side could be without the likes of Bruno, John and Wallace for this game.