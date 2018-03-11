Rangers vs Celtic: Chris Sutton says Bhoys have the trump card in Scott Brown

Glasgow Rangers will take on league leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox in the Old Firm derby on Sunday.
Celtic were head and shoulders above the rest last season, and the Gers were no match for them. However, the Bhoys have been a pale imitation of what they were last season, while Rangers have improved under Graeme Murty.
Rangers are heading into this match on the back of a six-game winning streak in all competitions, and therefore are expected to put up a strong fight against Celtic at Ibrox.
Former Celtic player turned football pundit, Chris Sutton, says that due to Celtic’s lacklustre performance this season, the Old Firm derby is expected to be a good game. However, it is a question of whether the Bhoys will turn up or not.
He adds that Celtic have the trump card in their captain Scott Brown. The 32-year-old has been in excellent form this season, and Sutton says that he will be geared up for this tie.
Celtic’s defence has come under scrutiny this season, and it will be interesting to see how they handle in-form players like Alfredo Morelos, James Tavernier and Daniel Candeias.
“For me, Celtic have the trump card in their captain Scott Brown. He will be absolutely lapping this up but he needs others to follow him,” wrote Sutton for the Daily Record.
“He will be key but there are some interesting battles. You’ve got the James Tavernier and Daniel Candeias versus Kieran Tierney and Scott Sinclair down one side, there’s the contest in midfield, and then the questions over both defences.
“I’ve said I’m a fan of Alfredo Morelos and that will be interesting how Celtic treat him as there are questions about his temperament.
“On the other side it’s about time Sinclair rocked up in a big game this year as well while Tom Rogic is a big player for me and has to start. Celtic have the attacking threat and it will be up to Rangers to cope.”