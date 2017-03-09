Rangers to appoint Pedro Caixinha before Sunday’s Old Firm clash

Pedro Caixinha is all set to become the next manager of Rangers FC, and could arrive ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm clash.
The managerial search is going on for a while, and several names have come up for a discussion. However, it seems, Rangers have decided to appoint Caixinha.
According to reports from the Daily Record, Rangers directors held a meeting with the first-team squad and staff, and assured them that Caixinha is ready to lead the club.
Rangers MD, Stewart Robertson, and sidekick, Andrew Dickson, arrived at the player’s Auchenhowie HQ after training to tell the players about the latest update on their ongoing search for a new boss.
The Portuguese is expected to arrive before Sunday’s Old Firm Clash. However, he will be watching the match from a seat in the main stand.
Caixinha will become the 16th manager of this iconic club. Stand-in boss, Graeme Murty, has been told that he will take charge from the dugout at Celtic Park.
The 46-year-old has been given permission to head to Scotland and sign a contract on what’s believed to be a three-year deal.
Moving on, Rangers are set to turn their attention elsewhere after Ross Wilson refused the chance to become director of football.
Rangers have a list of four potential candidates, and a new DOF could even be appointed next week once Caixinha is in place in Glasgow.