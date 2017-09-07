Rangers summer signing Declan John raves about Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn

Rangers FC summer signing Declan John has heaved praise on Liverpool starlet Ben Woodburn during the club’s pre-match press conference.
The 22-year-old joined Rangers on the transfer deadline day from Cardiff City. He will spend the 2017-18 campaign on loan at the Glasgow club after falling out of favour with Neil Warnock.
John made only 15 Championship appearances last season and will be required to provide cover for Rangers left-back Lee Wallace.
When asked to comment on Woodburn, who scored a stunning goal for Wales on his international debut last week, he said that age doesn’t determine if a player is good enough.
DJ: Ben Woodburn is such a young boy & has done so well for Wales. I made my debut when I was 18 so it’s similar.
DJ: If you’re good player it doesn’t matter what age you are and he’s proving that.
Woodburn scored a brilliant long range goal for Chris Coleman’s side in their World Cup qualifier against Austria, just minutes after coming in off the bench.
John who made two appearances for Wales so far can relate the feeling as he also made his international debut at a young age.
Woodburn is also the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool’s history after scoring against Leeds United in the League Cup last November.