Rangers summer signing Declan John does not fear Celtic star Patrick Roberts

Rangers summer signing Declan John could make his Old Firm debut on Saturday.
The 22-year-old joined the Gers on a season-long loan on the final day of the transfer window, and could face Celtic in the Old Firm clash.
Rangers skipper Lee Wallace limped out of the 2-2 draw against Patrick Thistle with a groin injury, and John replaced him in the first half.
Wallace is a major doubt for the match, and should he fail to recover, John will get the nod to face Celtic.
Celtic were absolutely dominant in this fixture last season, with Patrick Roberts (on loan from Manchester City) terrorising Rangers defence, and especially rookie Ibrox full-back Myles Beerman.
However, John says that he doesn’t fear any player, and is expecting to play a part in the fixture.
“I have seen him play before and he did quite well last season. We will just have to wait and see on Saturday,” said John, as quoted by the Scottish Sun.
“At the end of the day, when you are playing in the Premier League at 17, 18 years of age, you are coming up against all these good players.
“It did take some time getting used to but I have come up against good players in my time. I am not really going to fear anyone that I play against.”
He says that the biggest game he has played so far is Cardiff vs Swansea, but has labelled the Old Firm derby as “massive”.
John is struggling with niggles, and if he is ruled out for the crucial game as well, it will be a massive blow for Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha.
Rangers are third in the Scottish Premier League with 11 points, five points behind leaders Celtic.