Rangers should move for Celtic-linked Rhian Brewster

Glasgow Rangers should consider bringing Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster to Ibrox in the summer transfer window following the appointment of Steven Gerrard as their new boss.
The Gers have recently appointed Liverpool legend Stevie Gerrard as their new boss. Rangers fans can expect Gerrard to bring some fantastic young Liverpool talents to Ibrox in the transfer window, and signing Brewster on loan should be one of their priorities.
According to reports from Herald Scotland, Celtic may be about to land one of the brightest prospects in the Anfield academy this summer.
The Hoops are reportedly closing in on a loan deal for Brewster and Jurgen Klopp feels a temporary move away from Anfield would be perfect for his development.
Klopp can trust the former Liverpool manager to take care of the youngster at Parkhead, but the same can be said about Gerrard, who has been managing the Liverpool youth academy before taking the Rangers job.
The Reds manager could feel a move to Rangers would be perfect for Brewster with Gerrard at the helm, as he might get regular game time at Ibrox.
The 18-year-old is a highly exciting talent, and Rangers should look to move quickly before Celtic snap him up.