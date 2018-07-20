Rangers set to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool

Rangers are all set to sign the Liverpool winger Ryan Kent on loan for the next season.
The 21-year-old will be the second Liverpool player to join the Scottish giants this summer. Ovie Ejaria has already signed on loan earlier this summer.
According to Evening Times, Kent is close to sealing his move and he will be Gerrard’s tenth summer signing.
Kent is highly rated at Liverpool but he is not ready to be a part of the first team squad just yet. A loan move makes perfect sense.
He can return as a better player next summer and then force his way into Klopp’s first team plans.
The young winger has had loan spells at Coventry, Barnsley, SC Freiburg and Bristol City in the recent years and he will be hoping to gain more valuable first team experience at Rangers now.
Gerrard needed to add pace and flair to his attack and arrival of Kent would be a boost for him. The Liverpool winger could make a big difference for him next season.