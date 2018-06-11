Rangers set to confirm Connor Goldson’s transfer this week

Rangers are all set to confirm the capture of Connor Goldson this week.
As per the reports, the Scottish outfit agreed on a fee with Brighton for the highly rated central defender last week. The player is thought to have completed the formalities ahead of a summer move.
Apparently, Steven Gerrard was determined to sign the defender this summer and it seems that the new Rangers boss has got his man. The former Liverpool captain spoke to the player personally and convinced him to join Rangers.
The Scottish outfit will pay around £3.5million to land the Brighton stopper.
The 25-year-old wants to play regularly and a move to Rangers would be ideal for him. At Brighton, the likes of Duffy and Dunk are ahead of him in the pecking order.
The Scottish giants need to improve defensively in order to compete for the title and a talented young defender like Goldson would be a superb addition.
Rangers have already signed the likes of Murphy, Arfield, Ovie Ejaria (loan) and McGregor this summer.