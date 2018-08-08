Rangers receive £1.2m bid from Ipswich for Josh Windass

Glasgow Rangers have received a seven-figure bid from Ipswich Town for Josh Windass on Tuesday, but Steven Gerrard must resist all temptations and keep the Gers forward at the Ibrox club this season.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Championship club have submitted a £1.2 million bid for Windass as they see him as a potential replacement for Martyn Waghorn.
The Daily Mail reports that Waghorn could be on his way to Derby County this summer for £5 million, and Ipswich have responded by making a bid for the Rangers forward.
Big decision for Steven Gerrard
Windass is a very good player and is a key member for the Gers. He scored 18 goals for Rangers in all competitions last season and won the penalty against Aberdeen at the weekend.
The 24-year-old boasts a lot of quality and he is capable of producing top notch performances when he is at his best. However, one aspect of his game infuriates the Ibrox fans, and that is his consistency or the lack of it.
With only a day left in the summer transfer window, it would be a massive shock if Rangers sanction a deal for a quality player like him without bringing in a solid replacement.
Furthermore, the transfer fee should be significantly higher than what Ipswich have reportedly offered. With time running out, Rangers should reject all advances unless they receive a massive offer that would be hard for them to turn down.