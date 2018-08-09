Rangers ready to sell Wes Foderingham with Blackburn Rovers keen to sign

Glasgow Rangers are looking to offload Ibrox goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on the transfer deadline day with Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers reportedly interested.
The 27-year-old has been the first choice keeper for the Gers over the past three seasons, but he has dropped down the pecking order behind Allan McGregor and Jan Alnwick.
He is now the third choice keeper at the club and Steven Gerrard is willing to listen to offers for him. According to reports from the Express (printed edition, 09/08/2017 – page 54), the goalkeeper could be set for a late departure.
Foderingham hasn’t made any appearances in five competitive games under Gerrard, and he is being reportedly wanted by Championship club Blackburn Rovers.
Good signing for Blackburn?
Blackburn returned to the Championship after they finished second to Wigan Athletic in League One last season. David Raya has been Rony Mowbray’s first choice keeper, but it seems the former Celtic manager is looking to bring in a quality player in that position.
Alnwick has also been reportedly linked with a move to Bristol City but Rangers are unlikely to sell two keepers at the same time.
Although Foderingham is prone to making mistakes, he has the required experience and quality to shine in the Championship.