Rangers preparing a third bid for Connor Goldson

Rangers are hoping to sign Connor Goldson from Brighton this summer.
As per the reports, Steven Gerrard wants to sign the defender at all costs and Rangers will submit a third offer for the player after having failed to agree on a deal twice.
Goldson is thought to be keen on the move and the deal will go through once the fee is agreed.
Reports add that Brighton are willing to sell the player for the right price. Apparently, a bid of £3m will be needed in order to progress with negotiations.
The 25-year-old wants to play regularly next season and a move to Rangers would be ideal for him. At Brighton, the likes of Duffy and Dunk are ahead of him in the pecking order. Furthermore, the report adds that Goldson wants to work with Gerrard as well.
Goldson is quite talented and he is still relatively young for a defender. Rangers could certainly use someone like him.
The Scottish giants need to improve defensively in order to compete for the title and Goldson would be a superb addition.
Steven Gerrard has already signed the likes of Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor and Jamie Murphy this summer.