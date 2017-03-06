Rangers managerial search: Pedro Caixinha set for talks

Are Rangers close to appointing their new manager within this month? It seems like they are not in a hurry at the moment, but in all probability, the club will come to a decision within this month.
Portuguese coach, Pedro Caixinha, is reportedly leading the race to join the Scottish club.
According to reports, the 46-year-old is keen to join Rangers. He is even willing to pay up to £300,000 out of his own pocket to become the next Rangers managers.
Caixinha is currently the manager of Qatari side, Al-Gharafa, where he has four months left on his £2million-a-year contract.
The Qatari side are demanding Caixinha to cough up the cash to secure his release.
Caixinha is expected to be in Glasgow to hold talks with the Ibrox chiefs by Wednesday at the latest.
Rangers released Mark Warburton from the job at Ibrox last month. If the talks go on smoothly, the Portuguese could be appointed ahead of the Old Firm derby against Celtic at Parkhead next Sunday.
The Scottish club haven’t made any formal comment on this matter, and there is no indication that they are close to tying up a deal for the former Santos Laguna boss.
Caixinha was set to join the Ibrox club in 2015 as Vitor Pereira’s assistant, but the move did not materialise after Rangers failed to win promotion.