Rangers Managerial Search: Pedro Caixinha in secret talks with Ibrox chiefs

Pedro Caixinha has emerged as a frontrunner for the Ibrox job, as Rangers are close to appointing a new manager in the next few days.
According to reports from the Daily Record, Rangers have held secret talks with Caixinha about becoming Mark Warburton’s successor for more than a week.
The 46-year-old had made the trip to the English capital, and had made a strong impression on Rangers officials during those discussions.
Caixinha is busy preparing his Al-Gharafa team for an important Q League clash with Al-Sailiya this afternoon.
The report suggests that Caixinha would be willing to take a massive drop in wages in order to manage a European club, and that he sees the Rangers job as an ideal project.
Former Aston Villa boss, Alex McLeish, is also another candidate for this job. He has held face-to-face talks with Graeme Park – the man heading up the recruitment process.
Gary Rowett and Alex Neil are also believed to be in contention. However, It remains to be seen whether Caixinha gets the nod ahead of other suitors.
Caixinha was set to join the Ibrox club as Vitor Pereira’s assistant, but the move did not materialise after Rangers failed to win promotion in 2015.
He has worked in three continents and had the most success in Mexico with Santos Laguna. His appointment could turn out to be a masterstroke for the Rangers.