Rangers make an approach to sign Ben Woodburn

Rangers are hoping to sign the highly talented Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn on loan.
According to reports, the Scottish outfit have already made an approach to sign the Welsh midfielder.
Steven Gerrard knows all about Woodburn from his time at the club and the former Liverpool captain wants the young midfielder to join up with him at Ibrox.
Woodburn needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move to Rangers could be ideal for him.
It will be interesting to see how Liverpool respond to Rangers’ interest now.
Gerrard has a good relationship with the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and that could help him land his target.
The former England international will be expected to challenge for the title in his debut season as the Rangers boss and he needs to add his squad in order to compete with Celtic.
Rangers have already signed the likes of Allan McGregor, Nikola Katic, Connor Goldson, Scott Arfield and Ovie Ejaria so far.
Players like Woodburn could make a big difference for him next season. The young attacking midfielder has already earned a place in the Liverpool first team and he is ready to make an impact in the Scottish League.