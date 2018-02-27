Rangers looking to sign Sean Goss permanently in the summer

Rangers could look to sign Sean Goss on a permanent transfer at the end of this season.
The QPR midfielder joined the Scottish giants on loan in January and he has had a very impressive start so far.
Rangers boss Graeme Murty has hinted that a permanent transfer in the summer is possible.
“Possibly,” Murty said when asked if Goss could join Rangers permanently. “He is one of a number of players that we are looking at.
The former Manchester United midfielder has done well to bring some calmness to Rangers’ play. Goss has a lovely range of passing and he has been very good at driving the team forward.
It will be interesting to see whether QPR sanction a permanent deal for Goss now.
The 22-year-old has shown a lot of promise with Rangers so far and the London club might look to integrate him into their first team plans next season.
Furthermore, Murty has confirmed that QPR are not actively looking to sell the player. Rangers might have to come up with an extraordinary offer if they want to sign the highly rated midfielder this summer.
He added: “QPR have said ‘you are not having him, keep your hands off’.”