Rangers looking to sign Harry Wilson on loan from Liverpool

Rangers are looking to sign the highly rated Liverpool attacker Harry Wilson on loan this summer.
The Liverpool academy graduate was on loan at Hull City last season and he managed to score 7 times in 13 Championship games for the Tigers.
The Welsh forward has attracted a lot of interest with his superb performances and Steven Gerrard wants the Welshman to freshen up Rangers’ attack next season.
The likes of Huddersfield, Aston Villa and Leeds United are keeping tabs on the highly rated wide forward as well.
A move to Rangers could be ideal for Wilson right now. He is not yet ready to start for Liverpool and he cannot afford to sit on the bench every week. At Rangers, he will play more often and improve as a player.
It will be interesting to see whether the Scottish giants manage to agree on a deal with Liverpool now.
Apparently, the Reds will demand a fee of £250,000 for the player. Also, Rangers will have to pay penalties if Wilson does not play enough games.