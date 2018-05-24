Rangers looking to sign Ben Woodburn on loan

Steven Gerrard wants to sign the highly talented Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn on loan this summer.
The 18-year-old is rated as one of Liverpool’s best young talents and he could use a loan move to further his development.
Woodburn is already too good for the academy level and he is still not ready for the Premier League. A move to Rangers would allow him to play more first-team football at a decent level.
As per the reports, Klopp is willing to help the former Liverpool captain by loaning him players and the Scottish outfit will look to take advantage of that and sign Woodburn.
The 18-year-old can play as a wide playmaker or as the number ten. He would certainly be an exciting addition to the Rangers side. Apart from adding another dimension to Gerrard’s attack, Woodburn would bring some much-needed depth to the side.
Also, Gerrard knows the player very well from his time at the Liverpool academy.
Rangers will need to beef up their squad if they want to sustain a title challenge next season.
The likes of Harry Wilson, Ryan Kent and Dominic Solanke have been linked with moves to Rangers as well.