Rangers legend slams “untouchable” Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

Former Rangers star Kris Boyd has blasted Brendan Rodgers after Celtic’s 7-1 drubbing by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League earlier this week.
Celtic have gone unbeaten for 64 games on the domestic front, but their performances on the European stage have been less than impressive.
Boyd insists Rodgers should be receiving more criticism for Celtic’s failures in the Champions League than he has.
“Anyone who says there are positives to take from Celtic’s defeat needs to give themselves a shake,” he told the Scottish Sun.
“Is Brendan Rodgers immune from criticism? Is he so untouchable right now that people are scared to call it like it is? Because that’s what it seems like.
“Celtic go on about their history as a club but Rodgers has now been manager for three of their worst results ever.
“Barcelona in the Nou Camp. Now two tankings from PSG.
“In fact, when you throw in the night they couldn’t beat Lincoln Red Imps in Gibraltar it’s four games they’ve let themselves down.
“Forget all this talk about how Celtic couldn’t do anything to stop Paris Saint-Germain scoring seven in the Parc des Princes.
“I’m just not having it.”
Celtic’s desire to be classed as a big club is compounded by the performance of the other British sides in Europe’s top club competition.
Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all top of their groups, but Celtic have recorded just one victory over Anderlecht so far.
Pundits have previously called Rodgers “tactically naive” and that criticism will continue to circulate the longer Celtic fail to be competitive in the Champions League.