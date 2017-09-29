Rangers legend gives his vote of confidence to Pedro Caixinha

Former Rangers striker and manager Ally McCoist has given his backing to Pedro Caixinha, insisting that it is ‘too early’ to say whether the Portuguese coach’s job is on the line or not.
Caixinha has been under considerable pressure following Rangers’ 2-0 loss against Celtic in the Old Firm derby. The Light Blues are now eight points behind Brendan Rodgers’ side in the Scottish Premiership.
“I don’t know. It’s very early still,” said McCoist speaking on TalkSPORT when quizzed about Caixinha’s future in Glasgow. “I believe there is an improvement in this season, but what’s going against them is that Brendan has improved Celtic.”
Caixinha called for a crisis meeting on Monday after the Old Firm defeat and has axed veteran striker Kenny Miller from his squad for the match against Hamiton on Friday. But former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes that Caixinha’s outburst is a cause for concern.
“There’s nothing out of the ordinary about a Monday morning crisis meeting after you’ve been beaten by your arch rivals,” Ferguson said.
“It’s normal and healthy to get together and clear the air. But what I do find highly unusual are some of the sound bites coming out of Murray Park. When I picked up my Daily Record and read the details about Pedro’s team meeting, it gave me cause for concern.
“For him to point the finger at a specific group of his own players and accuse them of not making him, his staff and his foreign signings feel welcome got the alarm bells ringing.”
Rangers remain on fifth in the Scottish Premiership table with 11 points from seven games.