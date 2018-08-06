Blog Columns Site News Morning Mix: Dry your eyes Gerrard, Leeds off to a flyer, Chelsea defeat exposes big issue

Morning Mix: Dry your eyes Gerrard, Leeds off to a flyer, Chelsea defeat exposes big issue

6 August, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News


One league game in and new Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is already sounding like a seasoned moaner.

Gerrard claimed that it “seemed the world was against” Rangers after Alfredo Morelos was sent off after 12 minutes, but that it has been “happening for seasons” to the Scottish club.

The striker was sent off for kicking out at defender Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, although TV replays showed there was no contact.

“We feel hard done by because we felt he was provoked twice with violent barges (from McKenna),” said Gerrard.

“No way in the world was his kick-out violent.

“So, we didn’t think he deserved a red. He needs to learn and be ready for that.

“I can’t prove that’s the case, but two violent barges by McKenna, it seems people are out to wind him up, yeah.

“What’s disappointing from our point of view is that the whole incident was two or three seconds but the assistant referee (David McGeachie) only saw one second of it, Alfredo’s instant in one second but not the two barges in the other two seconds.”

Well that didn’t take long, did it?. Here’s a thought, Slippy. How about you instruct your players not to lash out like petulant children, rather than look to blame the opposition or officials?

Contact or not, Morelos rightly received a red card. Adopting the “blame game” mentality this early in his time in charge at Ibrox doesn’t bode well for the rest of the campaign.

TALES FROM SOCIAL MEDIA

Leeds United began life under new boss Marcelo Bielsa with a stylish 3-1 victory over Stoke City on Sunday.

No sir, it wasn’t a dream.

Another dreamer.

He’s happy.

A tinge of realism here.

Demi-god.

Brutal.

A FINAL THOUGHT

Chelsea need a new striker – pass it on.

