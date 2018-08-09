Rangers and Leeds want Steven Caulker but Trabzonspor leading the race

Glasgow Rangers have shown strong interest in bringing Steven Caulker to the Ibrox club, but the Gers face competition from elsewhere.
According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 09/08/2018 – 11:05), Turkish club Trabzonspor are leading the race for Steven Caulker.
They have moved ahead of Rangers and Leeds United in the race to sign the 26-year-old who is trying to rebuild his career in the Scottish Premiership with Dundee.
The Mirror reports that Leeds and Rangers are both considering £1.5 million bids for the former QPR defender, but it is Trabzonspor who have made firm contact to register an interest in the former England centre-back.
Still hope for Leeds and Rangers?
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa had earlier expressed his desire to sign a centre-back, but time is running out for him. If they are really serious about signing the player, who made 16 appearances for Dundee since joining in February, they have to step up their interest now and make the transfer happen quickly.
Rangers, on the other hand, have until the end of the month to complete their business – be it permanent or temporary – and so Steven Gerrard will be pretty relaxed over the situation.
The Gers have already bolstered their defensive unit and therefore they would be more than happy to bide their time and wait for the right moment to make their move.