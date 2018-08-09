Rangers keen to sign Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke on loan

Glasgow Rangers are still hopeful of signing Dominic Solanke from Liverpool on the transfer deadline day, according to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 09/08/2018 – 5:31 am).
The Gers have shown keen interest in signing the Liverpool striker throughout the summer, and the report claims that Steven Gerrard is confident he can convince the forward to make the switch to Ibrox on the deadline day.
Solanke joined the Reds last season from Chelsea and played bit-part roles for Jurgen Klopp’s side. The 20-year-old struggled for regular game time last season and his situation is unlikely to improve with Daniel Sturridge likely to feature more prominently this term under Klopp.
Liverpool are reluctant to sell him permanently, but they may agree to a loan deal.
Rangers looking at more signings
It has been a massive transfer window for the Gers, and Gerrard has brought in as many as 11 new players at the Ibrox club already, covering depths at almost every position.
However, he still needs to bolster the attacking department. The Gers only have Umar Sadiq and Alfredo Morelos as recognised strikers, and Gerrard is looking to add one more quality striker to his ranks.
Rangers have been reportedly linked with Croatian striker Armin Hodzic and Bosnia and Herzegovina striker Elvir Koljic but Solanke would be a superb addition to the squad.