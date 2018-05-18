Rangers hoping to land Jason Cummings, Jamie Murphy joins

Rangers have signed Jamie Murphy on a permanent deal.
The 228-year-old has now signed a three year deal at the club for an undisclosed fee.
Rangers FC are delighted to confirm today that Jamie Murphy has joined the club on a permanent contract.
➡ https://t.co/9LM0kqVSVi#LetsGo pic.twitter.com/2Sie76oeJR
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 18, 2018
Murphy joined Rangers on loan in January this year and he managed to impress the fans with his performances.
The Rangers faithful will be delighted to see his future sorted at the club.
The Scottish international could be a big player for Steven Gerrard next season. He managed to score 5 goals in 19 games for the Scottish giants this season.
Meanwhile, his goal against Hearts at the end of February was voted Goal of the Year by fans.
Speaking to the club media after signing a permanent deal, Murphy said: “I’m delighted to make my move to Rangers permanent. This club means a lot to me and it already feels like home. Whilst I’m naturally disappointed we didn’t complete the objectives that we set for ourselves last season, I am more determined than ever to help this club to be a success. With the new manager in place, two new signings confirmed already and an exciting summer to follow, I can’t wait to get started on the next chapter of my Rangers career.”
In other news, Rangers are closing in on a deal for Jason Cummings as well.
Gers director of football Mark Allen has confirmed that Rangers have already held talks to sign Cummings this summer but it’s still early days.
He said: “With Jason there is dialogue, but it’s early.”