Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham in limbo after failing to secure Blackburn move

Glasgow Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham was tipped to leave the Ibrox club and join Blackburn Rovers on the deadline day but the move didn’t materialise.
Steven Gerrard Gerrard now has three first-team goalkeepers competing for the starting place, which leaves Foderingham’s future in a limbo, according to the Daily Record.
The 27-year-old has been the first choice keeper for the Gers over the past three seasons, but he has dropped down the pecking order behind Allan McGregor and Jan Alnwick.
The Express (printed edition, 09/08/2017 – page 54), reported yesterday that the Rangers goalkeeper could be set for a late departure, with Gerrard willing to listen to offers for him.
Championship newcomer Blackburn had shown interest in signing Foderingham who hasn’t made any appearances in five competitive games under Gerrard.
The mooted move away from Ibrox came to nothing on transfer deadline day and now he reportedly finds himself in a state of limbo. As it stands, he will have to warm the bench or play for the reserves for the next five months, unless he can line up a transfer overseas.
Foderingham doesn’t seem to have impressed Gerrard, and it remains to be seen whether he can secure a temporary switch to the south of the border. EFL clubs can negotiate temporary deals until the end of the month, and he can hope that any potential club can snap him up.