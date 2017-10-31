Glasgow Rangers are on the lookout for a new manager, with a host of names mentioned as possible targets for the Ibrox club.
The Scottish side parted company with Pedro Caixinha last week after the Portuguese was given just seven months in charge, with Graeme Murray taking control of the side on a caretaker basis.
While the likes of Sam Allardyce, Alan Pardew and others have been mentioned as possibilities, the big favourite to become Rangers’ next boss is Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.
The former Gers player has helped the north east outfit progress in his time at Pittodrie and led the club to a second-placed finish last season.
With Aberdeen looking just as menacing this term as they did in 2016-17, despite the summer sale of Jonny Hayes to Celtic, McInnes’ managerial reputation is growing.
The 46-year-old reportedly turned down the chance to move to Sunderland in the summer, while reports in Scotland state that Rangers will need to pay the Dons £1.5 million in compensation to land their man.
The Light Blues supporters have been taking to Twitter to express their views on the potential appointment of McInnes to replace Caixinha.
Some are convinced that he would be a shrewd choice given that he was on Rangers’ books as a player for five years and knows the club and Scottish football.
Others are less convincing and feel a more inspiring name could be plucked out of the hat – here is what the Ibrox faithful are saying on social media.
McInnes knows the club, its expectations, the competition of the league and how to do well in it. I'd personally like to see him get it
— Ben McD (@SICKB0Y_) October 30, 2017
Mcinnes is also a gamble. Great job? Really? He's done ok, no more than it.
— Rev. I Am Jolly (@will_car86rfc1) October 30, 2017
Mcinnes has took aberdeen as far as he can
A bigger budget in theory he should be able to go further by managing us
Its a yes from me
— Jamie Paterson (@JP_RFC) October 30, 2017
I'm not keen on McInnes but it would be fascinating to see what he could do at a bigger club like us with a bigger budget but what he did
— Nathan (@Nath_RFC) October 30, 2017
Take pardew over mcinnes defo
— Cammy McShannon (@CammyRfc1873) October 30, 2017
I have to say if we appoint McInnes I worry for our youth academy.
— The Rangers Family 💙 (@OneFamily_RFC) October 29, 2017
Don’t think he’d ever get it given his personal life… McInnes would do a cracking job too I think
— Craig Thomson (@Thommo1872rfc) October 29, 2017
As much as i've said i want McInnes nowhere near Ibrox he is the best of the bad lot of names mentioned up till now 🙄
— Steph G (@SG68RFC) October 29, 2017
See if Walter Smith thinks Derek McInnes is good enough for Rangers then he's sure as hell good enough for me #RFC
— D A V I D N I M M O (@Nimsay1872) October 29, 2017
McInnes has played for us, knows the scottish game and has done a decent job with the sheep. And in europe won away in Croatia and Holland.
— DJ (@DJohnstoneRFC) October 29, 2017
Would you be happy with Derek McInnes?
— The Famous (@TheFamousRFC) October 27, 2017