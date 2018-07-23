Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to the signing of Ryan Kent

Rangers have agreed on a deal to sign the Liverpool winger Ryan Kent on loan.

The 21 year old will spend the next season in Scotland and he will be looking to continue his development with regular first team football.

The move has been confirmed on Rangers’ official website.

Steven Gerrard knows the player well from his time at Liverpool and it is no surprise that he wanted to sign Kent. The young winger is highly talented and he could make an instant impact for Rangers next season.

Rangers needed to add more options to their attack in order to challenge Celtic and someone like Kent would be a superb option.

Kent has had loan spells at Coventry City, Barnsley, SC Freiburg and Bristol City. Whilst at Barnsley, he was voted as Young Player of the Year in 2017. Rangers fans will be expecting some big performances from him next season.

Here is how they reacted to the news on Twitter.

 

 

