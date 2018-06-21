Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to the signing of Jon Flanagan

Rangers have confirmed the signing of former Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old full-back has signed a two-year contract with the Scottish giants and he will be looking to kick-start his career in Scotland now.

Flanagan was released by Liverpool earlier this summer and Steven Gerrard has decided to give his old teammate a fresh start with Rangers.

The full-back has become Rangers’s seventh signing of the summer.

Flanagan came through Liverpool’s academy and he was a key player for the Reds during their 2013/14 title challenging season under the captainship of Steven Gerrard.

The 25-year-old can operate as a right back as well as a left back and he should prove to be a useful squad player for the Gers.

Rangers need more depth to compete with Celtic next season and these signings will certainly help. On a free transfer, Flanagan could certainly prove to be a quality signing.

Gerrard has already improved his defence with the signings of Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson.

Here is how the fans reacted to the transfer on Twitter.

 

