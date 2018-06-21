Rangers fans react to the signing of Jon Flanagan

Rangers have confirmed the signing of former Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan on a free transfer.
The 25-year-old full-back has signed a two-year contract with the Scottish giants and he will be looking to kick-start his career in Scotland now.
Flanagan was released by Liverpool earlier this summer and Steven Gerrard has decided to give his old teammate a fresh start with Rangers.
The full-back has become Rangers’s seventh signing of the summer.
Flanagan came through Liverpool’s academy and he was a key player for the Reds during their 2013/14 title challenging season under the captainship of Steven Gerrard.
The 25-year-old can operate as a right back as well as a left back and he should prove to be a useful squad player for the Gers.
Rangers need more depth to compete with Celtic next season and these signings will certainly help. On a free transfer, Flanagan could certainly prove to be a quality signing.
Gerrard has already improved his defence with the signings of Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson.
Here is how the fans reacted to the transfer on Twitter.
Welcome to the Rangers family, joining the worlds most successful club brings a pressure like no other & more haters. Haters will always hate – it takes a strong person to acknowledge a mistake & work hard to put it right. Good luck 🔴⚪🔵🇬🇧🇬🇧RTiD
— Derek Rooney (@DRooney03) June 21, 2018
He’s OK… Not that quick but he’ll do a job for you. Good crossed of the ball. From a bolton fan.
— Theo (@Thogden) June 21, 2018
Well we no what he is like way women so he should have no problem way Scott brown
— andrew (@andrew97bro) June 21, 2018
Good signing that Ronnie 👍
— Glencorse (@Glencorse) June 21, 2018
Good move and a good player despite his off the field troubles. Good luck.
— Anfield South (@jaypayneuk) June 21, 2018
Can he play evening games or has he a time to be inside by #wifebeater
— nom (@Nomadman68) June 21, 2018
Building nicely 👍🏻
— Jordan Kramer (@Jord012) June 21, 2018
That’s a good signing 👍
— Karl Bate (@Kbat81) June 21, 2018
What a signing, this boy is immense, proper old school footballer, will fit in perfect.. his first tackle in the old firm will be to demolish someone
— ★ David Gorman ★ (@davygorman31) June 21, 2018