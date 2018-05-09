Rangers fans react to Ross McCrorie’s Twitter post

Glasgow Rangers star Ross McCrorie has dedicated his goal to his ill grandma after he secured a point for the Ibrox club against Aberdeen on Tuesday.
The Gers drew 1-1 against Aberdeen at the Pittodrie Stadium where McCrorie netted a fighting header just after the hour mark. He tweeted after the match:
For you Gran💙 pic.twitter.com/FP3ojPsltg
— Ross McCrorie (@RossMcCrorie4) May 8, 2018
Dons goalkeeper Joe Lewis made a strong save from Alfredo Morelos before the striker conceded a penalty for a challenge on Kenny McLean in the 14th minute.
McLean scored from the spot kick and dominated the rest of the half. The Gers recovered after the break and McCrorie levelled for them in the 63rd minute.
He said after the match that he dedicated the goal to his grandma who is not going to live long. He hopes that he has made her proud.
The result keeps Rangers in the hunt for the second place in the Scottish Premiership, although Aberdeen and Hibernian will all go into Sunday’s climax with a chance of finishing second behind Celtic.
Rangers enjoyed 56% of possession, and attempted nine shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.
