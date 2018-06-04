Rangers fans react to Ovie Ejaria transfer speculation

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is looking to bring Liverpool’s exciting young attacking midfielder Ovie Ejaria to the Ibrox club this week.
The Gers fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after news broke out that Rangers are close to signing Ejaria this week.
According to reports from The Daily Record, Ejaria has been lined up as Gerrard’s fourth signing for the Ibrox club. The 20-year-old will join on a season long loan deal at the Scottish Premiership club and the switch could be completed within the next 48 hours.
The youngster is very highly rated at the Merseyside club, but he still has a long way to go before he can establish himself as a good-enough-player to represent the senior team.
He spent the last season on a short term contract at Sunderland and made 11 appearances for the club. It seems Jurgen Klopp is happy to let him him go out on loan, and a move to Rangers is on the cards.
Rangers fans are not absolutely convinced with the move but they are happy to support their new manager’s decision. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Sounds good cheers for the info. I think we will end up with a few on loan from Liverpool. Makes sense for both parties. Chance to play for a big club n see how they get on
— Kevin Geddes (@Geddes1989) June 3, 2018
Maybe unpopular,but aren’t we going down the same old road?,Young loanees, they don’t care about us!.ffs give the man money to spend!.
— dex (@dex60744693) June 3, 2018
His style of play looks similar to Ntcham at Celtic. Quick feet. Skillful. Covers the ground well.
— Levi Stubbs (@levi_stubbs) June 3, 2018
Very little game time. Superb talent.
— Gabriel Omar Amato (@MaTo_122) June 3, 2018
He’s an exciting prospect. I hope that Stevie g doesn’t underestimate the league like the previous 2 managers.
— . (@Beesh24240265) June 3, 2018