Blog Columns Site News Rangers fans react to Nico Kranjcar’s exit on Twitter

Rangers fans react to Nico Kranjcar’s exit on Twitter

24 March, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News

Glasgow Rangers have confirmed on Friday that midfielder Nico Kranjcar has left the Ibrox club after the Croatian’s contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Kranjcar joined the Gers in the summer of 2016 from New York Cosmos and scored three goals in 26 appearances.

The club statement read: “Rangers can today confirm Niko Kranjcar’s contract has been terminated by mutual agreement.

“The former Croatia, Tottenham and Portsmouth midfielder leaves Ibrox with the best wishes of everyone associated with the club, and also their gratitude for his services.”

Kranjcar is one of the gifted players who has had fantastic spells at various top clubs. He has made over 80 appearances for his country.

The 33-year-old joined the Gers on a two year deal but his stay at the Ibrox club has been hampered with a knee injury that troubled him badly.

However, he has always shown flashes of brilliance for the club, and Rangers fans appreciate his effort no matter how brief it is.

It also goes to show that Kranjcar understands that he cannot contribute to the team at the moment, and therefore has decided to terminate the contract.

It will not only vacate the space for a new arrival in the summer, but also will free up the wages. Here are some of the best reactions from Rangers fans on Twitter:

 

On This Day in Football: Liverpool finally beat Köln but with the help of a coin
Loading...

About The Author

johnblake