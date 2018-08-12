Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Lassana Coulibaly’s injury

12 August, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers secured a comfortable 2-0 win over St. Mirren earlier today thanks to goals from Alfredo Morelos and Connor Goldson.

The Scottish giants managed to grind out a result despite going down to ten men. Ross McCrorie was sent off for a poor challenge on the St. Mirren striker Nicolai Brock-Madsen.

However, the major worry for Steven Gerrard will be the knock Lassana Coulibaly picked up towards the end of the game.

The 22-year-old midfielder is on loan from Angers and he has been sensational for Rangers so far. The Scottish outfit cannot afford to lose him to injury right now.

Rangers travel to Slovenia during the midweek for their Europa League game against Maribor and manager Steven Gerrard will be hoping to have the midfielder back for the crucial game.

Coulibaly was taken off on the 93rd minute after he picked up an injury and here is how the Rangers fans reacted to the situation on Twitter.

 

