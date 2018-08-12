Rangers fans react to Lassana Coulibaly’s injury

Rangers secured a comfortable 2-0 win over St. Mirren earlier today thanks to goals from Alfredo Morelos and Connor Goldson.
The Scottish giants managed to grind out a result despite going down to ten men. Ross McCrorie was sent off for a poor challenge on the St. Mirren striker Nicolai Brock-Madsen.
However, the major worry for Steven Gerrard will be the knock Lassana Coulibaly picked up towards the end of the game.
The 22-year-old midfielder is on loan from Angers and he has been sensational for Rangers so far. The Scottish outfit cannot afford to lose him to injury right now.
Rangers travel to Slovenia during the midweek for their Europa League game against Maribor and manager Steven Gerrard will be hoping to have the midfielder back for the crucial game.
Coulibaly was taken off on the 93rd minute after he picked up an injury and here is how the Rangers fans reacted to the situation on Twitter.
He’ll be fine boys a machine
— SMITHY 🇬🇧🏴 (@smithycrs92) August 12, 2018
— Lewis Logan (@LewisLogan06) August 12, 2018
Absolutely no luck whatsoever
— M (@Muzco1872) August 12, 2018
Oh god no
— Revan 🏴 (@Revanite72) August 12, 2018
Hopefully ok for Maribor
— marsh1313 (@marsh1313) August 12, 2018
Oh my giddy aunt NO!!!!
— Lesley Bell 🏴 (@BellyJell10) August 12, 2018
😵😵😵
— Sporty sloth (@sportingsloth) August 12, 2018
We need him for Thursday how bad does it look
— Glen Grant (@Glen1313) August 12, 2018
Oh ffs man😂
— M (@Muzco1872) August 12, 2018
Hope the man is fit for next game. What a player we have in him!
— Bowdog (@bowie_iain) August 12, 2018