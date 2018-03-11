Rangers fans react to Alfredo Morelos’s performance vs Celtic

Rangers crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Celtic in the Old Firm derby earlier today and the home fans were not impressed with Alfredo Morelos’ performance.
The Colombian forward has been very impressive for Rangers this season and he has scored 17 times in all competitions. However, he missed a sitter against Celtic today and the Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their views.
Morelos failed to score a tap in from six yards out after Scott Bain had pulled off a great save from Josh Windass’s strike. The Colombian hit the post two minutes from time with his side 3-2 down.
Morelos the bottle merchant 😂 #OldFirmDerby pic.twitter.com/a0pDKtlNNR
— Cian McGivern (@CianMcGivern) March 11, 2018
Morelos should never pull a rangers jersey on again.
— Bradeleh (@BradleyRaeLol) March 11, 2018
AGREE 2 OLD FIRMS HES COAT US WITH HIS SITTERS I SAID AT START I CANT UNDERSTAND WHY HE GETS GAME BEFORE CUMMINGS HE NEEDS 6 CHANCES TO SCORE 1 GOAL BETTER NO START NEXT WEEK FUCKING CLOWN
— Matthew macaree (@MacareeMatthew) March 11, 2018
Morelos now has to be dropped after that display, three chances missed, two of which resulted in them going up the park and scoring.
— Scott McDougall (@BigChap79) March 11, 2018
Appoint a manager and sell that mongo Morelos
— Darren 1872 (@Darren1872__) March 11, 2018
Taxi to the airport, Mr Morelos? Clown
— Neil McInnes Ferguson (@neilmcfergie) March 11, 2018
How many chances does @morelos2106 need bottled it big time today
— Gerald warnock (@Geraldwarnock4) March 11, 2018
Can’t believe we extended Morelos” contract. How many sitters does he miss.
— LORRAINE COLLINS (@ainey6) March 11, 2018
The 21-year-old has been an asset for the Scottish giants this season and to want him gone is quite silly at this point. A derby defeat is always disappointing but there is no doubt that this is an overreaction from the Rangers fans.
Morelos is still a very young player and he will learn from his experience and get better in the pressure situations. It will be interesting to see how the young Colombian forward turns it around in the coming weeks. He has recently signed a new deal with the club.