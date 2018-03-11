Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Alfredo Morelos’s performance vs Celtic

Rangers fans react to Alfredo Morelos’s performance vs Celtic

11 March, 2018 Celtic, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Rangers crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Celtic in the Old Firm derby earlier today and the home fans were not impressed with Alfredo Morelos’ performance.

The Colombian forward has been very impressive for Rangers this season and he has scored 17 times in all competitions. However, he missed a sitter against Celtic today and the Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their views.

Morelos failed to score a tap in from six yards out after Scott Bain had pulled off a great save from Josh Windass’s strike. The Colombian hit the post two minutes from time with his side 3-2 down.

 

The 21-year-old has been an asset for the Scottish giants this season and to want him gone is quite silly at this point. A derby defeat is always disappointing but there is no doubt that this is an overreaction from the Rangers fans.

Morelos is still a very young player and he will learn from his experience and get better in the pressure situations. It will be interesting to see how the young Colombian forward turns it around in the coming weeks. He has recently signed a new deal with the club.

Jamaal Lascelles reacts to Newcastle win vs Southampton on Twitter
Rival fans react to Heung-Min Son's performance vs Bournemouth
Loading...

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com