Rangers fans react to Alfredo Morelos display vs Motherwell

Glasgow Rangers fans were not impressed with the performance from Alfredo Morelos, as the Ibrox club managed a 2-2 draw against Motherwell on Saturday.
The Gers started the game poorly and went into the break trailing 2-0. However, they put up a strong performance in the second half, and managed to recover the deficit in the end.
James Tavernier won and converted a spot-kick for Rangers in the 51st minute, and Jamie Murphy scored against his former club to save Rangers from suffering their third defeat in a row.
Both sides fancied their chances of picking up all three points, and Rangers could have nicked it had they been clinical in front of goal. One player who particularly failed to impress was Alfredo Morelos.
The 21-year-old had a decent game, but his poor decision making let the team down. He has scored 13 goals this season for the Gers, but many fans believe that he needs to mature.
Morelos was signed by Pedro Caixinha last summer, and he did well in his first season at the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Hes raw but IMO needs a strike partner alongside him.
— Chris McLaughlin (@Chr1sMcLaughlin) March 31, 2018
Played into their hands first half with his reactions. Needs to smarten up. Holds up well and isolated in first half. Still young and raw but there is a player in there. Needs a partner.
— morethanacompany (@craighood247) March 31, 2018
I’m going to keep it short and sweet. #MoreCum is officially no more. Morelos greediness is ruining this combo.
— Kevin Wakeham (@kwrfc1995) March 31, 2018
He’s so frustrating – so many good aspects to his game and so much to work on
— Jordan Reid (@MrChiefy007) March 31, 2018
good player but too greedy
— andy mcw (@andymcwilb) March 31, 2018
Terrible
— stuart ward (@stuartw18548060) March 31, 2018
Very poor today again
— jeff wilson (@lothianguy) March 31, 2018
Passionate but naive, needs to mature and make better decisions. Honestly think he needs a strike partner, if he and Cummings had more playing time together to build a partnership Morelos is cutting that ball back to him rather than being greedy in my opinion.
— Robbie Letelier (@Robbie_Letelier) March 31, 2018