Blog Columns Site News Rangers fans react to Alfredo Morelos display vs Motherwell

Rangers fans react to Alfredo Morelos display vs Motherwell

1 April, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News

Glasgow Rangers fans were not impressed with the performance from Alfredo Morelos, as the Ibrox club managed a 2-2 draw against Motherwell on Saturday.

The Gers started the game poorly and went into the break trailing 2-0. However, they put up a strong performance in the second half, and managed to recover the deficit in the end.

James Tavernier won and converted a spot-kick for Rangers in the 51st minute, and Jamie Murphy scored against his former club to save Rangers from suffering their third defeat in a row.

Both sides fancied their chances of picking up all three points, and Rangers could have nicked it had they been clinical in front of goal. One player who particularly failed to impress was Alfredo Morelos.

The 21-year-old had a decent game, but his poor decision making let the team down. He has scored 13 goals this season for the Gers, but many fans believe that he needs to mature.

Morelos was signed by Pedro Caixinha last summer, and he did well in his first season at the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Newcastle United fans react to Kenedy display on Twitter
Arsenal vs Stoke City confirmed starting line-ups

About The Author

johnblake