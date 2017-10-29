Glasgow Rangers returned to winning ways on Saturday with a much-needed 3-1 victory over Hearts.
The clash at Murrayfield was the first game since Pedro Caixinha’s unceremonious sacking, with Graeme Murty taking charge of the Gers on a caretaker basis.
The stand-in manager’s team selection raised some eyebrows, with Kenny Miller recalled to the side’s starting line-up after a period on the sidelines.
The veteran centre forward had a high-profile falling out with Caixinha and the Portuguese trainer banished him to the fringes, but Murty called on the ageing attacker in the game in Edinburgh.
Miller showed that he can still have a sizeable role to play for Rangers, scoring twice in the 3-1 victory and putting in an impressive performance upon his return to the fray.
The 37-year-old has split the Gers fans of late, with some opting to side with Caixinha over the perceived lack of respect the former Celtic striker showed the former manager and the club.
However, others were glad to see Miller back in blue and hailed his performance against Hearts.
The win in Edinburgh moved Rangers up from fourth to third place and reducing the gap between the Ibrox outfit and fierce rivals Celtic to six points.
With Partick Thistle at home next up for the Light Blues, it will be interesting to see the role Miller plays once again, with the Gers supporters rallying around their attacker after his heroics on Saturday.
As long as you pull through. Glad to see Miller back on the score sheet.
— Iain Graham (@IainAGrahamRFC) October 28, 2017
Kenny Miller
9 Starts 🙋♂️
4 Goals ⚽️
4 Assists 🔓
🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/4nLqiwBxb8
— Bradley (@BradleyRfc) October 28, 2017
Hi ya all, this is me…Kenny Miller the "leak" "grass" "trouble maker" some of the names hes been called, all i c is a man who cares 4 RFC💙 pic.twitter.com/cyiBWvuAIR
— AndyHallidayLoyal💙 (@stemccook1872) October 28, 2017
On train home. Great result today. Ironically Miller being dropped has given him the rest and recovery needed given prior poor form
— Chris ✡ (@BCSJ7RFC) October 28, 2017
Thought Holt,Morelos,McCrorie and Miller were all outstanding the day
— greg (@greg84rfc) October 28, 2017
Miller for the 2 goals but closely followed by Holt and Ryan Jack they 2 where brilliant and wee Alfredos work rate is second to none 👏🏻👏🏻🇬🇧
— Lee Hendry (@LeeRfcHendry) October 28, 2017
Much better, grit, determined and looked dangerous on the counter. MOTM Miller, but could have been Holt, Morelos or Candieas #RFC 🔴🔵
— Darren Urquhart (@Dj_Dazavich) October 28, 2017
We are a better team with holt in midfield. Miller outstanding today, morelos movement outstanding a young Ross was fantastic. #RFC
— S.Hodge (@peepsyhodge1873) October 28, 2017
Good performance today, miller and co looking much better today, glad to have him back
— ג'ון דניאל קית (@RangersRFC1690) October 28, 2017
That pass from Miller as good as a hat trick. Back in the team, captain, scores 2, sets up the other. Superb win. #RFC 🔴⚪️🔵
— Cooper Ally (@NYCRFC) October 28, 2017
I'll never slate miller again.
— Allan (@AllanRFC_) October 28, 2017
Mental that loads of Rangers fans took Pedro’s side over Kenny Miller. Don’t care what anyone says, King Kenny is a Rangers legend #rfc
— Brian Ramsay (@BrianRamsay_) October 28, 2017