Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Rangers fans mock Celtic after humiliating loss in the Champions League

Rangers fans mock Celtic after humiliating loss in the Champions League

13 September, 2017 Celtic, Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, UEFA Champions League

Celtic crashed to a humiliating defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last night and it seems that the Rangers fans are rather happy about it.

It is no surprise that the 5-0 loss was a reason to celebrate for their bitter rivals. Celtic’s outstanding run in the Scottish Premiership coupled with Rangers’ failure to qualify for the Champions League group stages has worsened the rivalry between the two sets of fans.

The Hoops tried their best to get something out of the game but the French outfit were too hot to handle. Cavani, Mbappe and Neymar once again showed why PSG broke the bank for their services.

The Uruguayan hitman bagged a brace after goals from Neymar and Mbappe. Meanwhile, Celtic defender Mikael Lustig scored an own goal.

Celtic will have to pick themselves up quickly after the crushing defeat and perform even better in their next few European games. The Hoops still have two more matches against Bayern Munich apart from the return leg against PSG.

Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to Celtic’s defeat on social media:

 

Celtic star frustrated, leaves message on social media after PSG defeat
Koeman should start Tom Davies instead of Davy Klaassen for now

About The Author

Sai

Media Graduate from Uni of Herts. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]soccerlens[dot]com