Rangers fans mock Celtic after humiliating loss in the Champions League

Celtic crashed to a humiliating defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last night and it seems that the Rangers fans are rather happy about it.
It is no surprise that the 5-0 loss was a reason to celebrate for their bitter rivals. Celtic’s outstanding run in the Scottish Premiership coupled with Rangers’ failure to qualify for the Champions League group stages has worsened the rivalry between the two sets of fans.
The Hoops tried their best to get something out of the game but the French outfit were too hot to handle. Cavani, Mbappe and Neymar once again showed why PSG broke the bank for their services.
The Uruguayan hitman bagged a brace after goals from Neymar and Mbappe. Meanwhile, Celtic defender Mikael Lustig scored an own goal.
Celtic will have to pick themselves up quickly after the crushing defeat and perform even better in their next few European games. The Hoops still have two more matches against Bayern Munich apart from the return leg against PSG.
Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to Celtic’s defeat on social media:
‘But the atmosphere at Celtic Park will win us the game’ 😂😂😂
— K. (@KRzz_05) September 12, 2017
— Adam (@ALockie_) September 12, 2017
Never mind Celtic. You can go back to pretending you are a good side on Saturday against Ross County.
— Boygal (@QTBGL) September 12, 2017
Bit different than playing Hamilton Academical, eh lads?
— Taras Sklierenko (@tsklierenko) September 12, 2017