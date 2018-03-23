Rangers eyeing up a summer move for Preston’s Louis Moult

Scottish giants Rangers are looking to improve their attacking options in summer and they have identified Louis Moult as a target.
The 25-year-old Preston forward has been in and out of the starting lineup ever since he moved to Deepdale in January and he might consider a transfer in order to play regularly. Moult has only played six times for Preston since joining the club in January.
As per the reports, Rangers have asked to be kept informed of any developments regarding the former Motherwell forward.
Moult was linked with a move to Rangers in the summer as well but Caixinha opted for Herrera instead. The former Rangers boss was made to pay for his decision as Moult scored twice against Rangers in the Betfred Cup semi-final at Hampden earlier this season.
It will be interesting to see whether Rangers make an offer for the player at the end of this season. Moult is behind the likes of Robinson and Maguire in the pecking order and Preston could sanction a sale for the right price. Also, the asking price should be fairly reasonable.
Before his move to Preston, Moult was a huge hit in the Scottish league and if he can rediscover his form with Rangers, he would prove to be a superb addition.
The 25-year-old managed to score 50 goals in 3 seasons for Motherwell.