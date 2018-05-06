Rangers eyeing up a move for Liverpool’s Dominic Solanke

Rangers will look to sign the Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke on loan this summer.
As per the reports, Steven Gerrard wants to sign the English forward on loan. Gerrard was named as the Rangers boss earlier this week.
Solanke has been a squad player for Klopp this season and a loan move to Rangers would be the best option for him right now. The former Chelsea youth star needs to play regularly in order to fulfil his potential and he will not get that opportunity at Anfield next season.
The young forward has failed to impress during his cameos this season and it is evident that Solanke is not ready for the Premier League just yet.
A move to Rangers would allow him to gain some first team experience. Also, it will help him develop without any added pressure.
Furthermore, the level of Scottish football should suit him at this stage of his career as well.
It will be interesting to see whether the two clubs can agree on a deal now.